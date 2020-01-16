Robert Downey Jr. and Jimmy Fallon Sang a Robert Palmer Duet

January 16, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Robert Downey Jr. attends D23 Disney Legends event at Anaheim Convention Center

Frazer Harrison / Staff

Entertainment
Features
Shows
Slats

Robert Downey Jr. was on The Tonight Show last night promoting his new movie, Dr. Doolittle (which also stars our very own Rami Malek as the voice of the gorilla Chee chee), when he told Jimmy Fallon that he wished Fallon had been the Rainforest Fund so they could've sang Robert Palmer's "Addicted to Love." But there's no need to imagine what that sounds like though, because they sang a little bit of the chorus together and it was wonderful.

 

 

Robert Downey Jr
Jimmy Fallon
tonight show
robert palmer

