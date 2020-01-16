Robert Downey Jr. and Jimmy Fallon Sang a Robert Palmer Duet

Robert Downey Jr. was on The Tonight Show last night promoting his new movie, Dr. Doolittle (which also stars our very own Rami Malek as the voice of the gorilla Chee chee), when he told Jimmy Fallon that he wished Fallon had been the Rainforest Fund so they could've sang Robert Palmer's "Addicted to Love." But there's no need to imagine what that sounds like though, because they sang a little bit of the chorus together and it was wonderful.

Video of Robert Downey Jr. Talks Dolittle and Duets with Jimmy