Go Back to 1995 With This Week's Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Spotlight

Since the Rock Hall induction ceremony for this year's class has been postponed, why not relive some classic induction ceremonies? This week will take you back to 1995. You can relive the 10th annual Induction Ceremony, where those included in this class were Janis Joplin, Frank Zappa, Led Zeppelin, and the Allman Brothers Band. There was also a nearly 20 minute long performance from Aerosmith and Led Zeppelin that you have to see.

1995 also marked the opening of the Rock Hall museum, which makes this induction ceremony that much more special. This collection is now availble to view on Youtube.