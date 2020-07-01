Live Performances and Events Return to the Rock Hall

The Rock Hall's plaza is open all summer!

July 1, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Signs outside the Rock Hall in Cleveland

Photo/Samantha Severo

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local
Rock Hall
Shows
Slats

Following health and safety guidelines, the Rock Hall's plaza is now open, where you can get food, drinks, and enjoy some live entertainment. In order to get in, you do have to go through a health screening that will include a temperature check.

The Rock Hall will be bringing back live performances starting Thursday, July 2nd! Admission is free, but your tickets must be ordered in advance. Aside from the live performances that will be coming to the Rock Hall, there will also be yoga, lunch, and family fun days.

You can see the full lineup of performances here. For more information on the specialty events, click here.

Tags: 
rock hall
performances
events
Live
Cleveland
newsletter