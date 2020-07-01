Live Performances and Events Return to the Rock Hall

Following health and safety guidelines, the Rock Hall's plaza is now open, where you can get food, drinks, and enjoy some live entertainment. In order to get in, you do have to go through a health screening that will include a temperature check.

The Rock Hall will be bringing back live performances starting Thursday, July 2nd! Admission is free, but your tickets must be ordered in advance. Aside from the live performances that will be coming to the Rock Hall, there will also be yoga, lunch, and family fun days.

You can see the full lineup of performances here. For more information on the specialty events, click here.