The Rock Hall is Asking Fans to Remain 'Two Stratocasters Apart' as They Reopen

June 15, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Signs outside the Rock Hall in Cleveland

Photo/Samantha Severo

After being closed for a few months due to COVID-19, the Rock Hall is finally reopening! But not without some new safety precautions being taken by staff and fans.

Staff and visitors are required to wear a mask. You also won't be able to use cash, so make sure you have your credit and debit cards on you. There will be a limited capacity in the rock hall with timed ticketing and of course, social distancing. In order to maintain your social distance from other visitors, the Rock Hall suggests you remain about two Stratocasters apart. The Rock Hall has also implemented a one way only path that you'll have to follow throughout your visit.

There are a few other safety precautions being taken, including taking your temperature and how they will remain clean and sanitized. You can read it all here.

 

Cleveland

