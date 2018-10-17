Check Out These Halloween Costumes Inspired By Rock

Halloween is right around the corner! Check out these awesome, rock inspired costumes. Maybe you'll find the inspiration you need for a costume.

1) Stevie Nicks

Happy Halloween from Stevie Nicks and Kane! #stevienicks #stevienickscostume #kane #wrestler #halloween

2) Wayne's World

We arent serious all the time y'all we're legit huge nerds. These are two of our favorite cosplays to walk around in and act dumb. #excellent #partytimeexcellent #waynesworld #waynesworldcostume #waynesworldcosplay #wayneandgarth #partyon #partyonwayne #partyongarth

3) The Beatles

We're getting very excited for @campbestival !!! ------------------------------------ #campbestival #campbestival2017 #beatlescostume #sgtpepper

4) Joan Jett

#lastminutediycostume #halloween #channelingmyinnerjoanjett #joanjettcostume

5) David Bowie

I couldn't of thought of anyone better to do his tribute. --⚡ (Hateful and rude comments will be deleted) Please follow us: [email protected].bowie.fans.club Report: daddydavidbowie Thank you so much !

6) Slash

I guess I'll be dressing as Slash for Halloween at work this weekend, without a guitar though haha! Here's to hoping I can pull it off * * #slash #slashcostume #slashcosplay #slashhalloween #slashdressup #gunsnroses #heavymetal #tophat #leatherjacket #leatherboots #chains #bandana #appetitefordestruction

7) Tenacious D

8) Janis Joplin

Went to a Halloween party tonight as Janis Joplin and even though no one knew who I was (how the hell?), I felt like a friggen rockstar anyways ✌-- #janisjoplin #janisjoplincostume #halloween2017 #halloween

9) Kiss

Kiss Costumes on the Kruise ‬| The KISS Kruise VII | Nov/17 #thekisskruise #kisskruise #kiss #kisskruisephotos #kissnavy #kissband #kissonline #kissarmy #kissnavy #kissarmyworldwide #kisstory #kissnation #kissworld #genesimmons #paulstanley #ericsinger #tommythayer #concert #concertphotography #rockconcert #rock #music #rockmusic #festival #spaceman #starchild #demon #catman #kisscostume #kissfans #costume

10) Freddie Mercury

When you can't stitch clothes with a sewing machine to make Freddie Mercury's jacket but fomic sheets and lots of glue come to the rescue. [Photo captured by: @i_zombiie> #queen #freddiemercury #cosplay #wearethechampions #bleh #wat #freddiemercurycostume #freddiemercurycosplay #yellowjacket #ragepose #rock #band #singer #convention #con #nothingreallymatterstome #mamaihavekilledaman #rhapsody #NowImdonewithtags

