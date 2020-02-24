The Cause of the Rocky River Fire is Still Unknown

February 24, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Portrait of disaster with fires and debris in the city

leolintang

The fire at a construction site in Rocky River is still under investigation. Crews reported smelling gas, so Dominion Energy came out. They found propane, but no natural gas. The blaze was so big that it shut down part of I-90 and the smoke could be seen on radar.

The construction site was home to new condos that were supposed to be completed this spring.

