The Cause of the Rocky River Fire is Still Unknown

The fire at a construction site in Rocky River is still under investigation. Crews reported smelling gas, so Dominion Energy came out. They found propane, but no natural gas. The blaze was so big that it shut down part of I-90 and the smoke could be seen on radar.

Whoa... Smoke showing up on radar from Rocky River... pic.twitter.com/w3B1fivtcd — Trent Magill (@TrentMWeather) February 23, 2020

Currently on Hillary Blvd in Rocky River , OH. New construction apartments on fire pic.twitter.com/vEAaSGecay — mrod (@m_r0dd) February 23, 2020

Does anyone know what is going on in Rocky River this is the worst fire I’ve ever ever seen in my community---- pic.twitter.com/THL6fjs5ez — Gabriella Kreuz (@thesportsGab) February 23, 2020

The construction site was home to new condos that were supposed to be completed this spring.