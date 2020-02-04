Mysterious Rolling Stones Logo Pops Up Downtown

Could the Rolling Stones be making an appearance in Cleveland? It would seem so, according to the giant logo illuminated on the side of Terminal Tower last night.

Want to live in the coolest building in downtown Cleveland?https://t.co/chjXiBAt5d pic.twitter.com/itkZ8vJHHH — Terminal Tower CLE (@TowerLightsCLE) February 4, 2020

Just saw a Rolling Stones billboard on Carnegie Ave in Cleveland. Lips logo + LET’S SPEND THE NIGHT TOGETHER. Tour? — Mike Russell (@somerussell) February 3, 2020

It definitely seems like it's possible! Why else would a band's logo randomly start popping up? There's been zero confirmation as of yet but we did get a mysterious video from the band's twitter account that could be hinting at something.