Mysterious Rolling Stones Logo Pops Up Downtown

February 4, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs onstage at Hard Rock Stadium

Rich Fury / Staff

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Music
Music News
Shows
Slats

Could the Rolling Stones be making an appearance in Cleveland? It would seem so, according to the giant logo illuminated on the side of Terminal Tower last night. 

It definitely seems like it's possible! Why else would a band's logo randomly start popping up? There's been zero confirmation as of yet but we did get a mysterious video from the band's twitter account that could be hinting at something.

 

 

Tags: 
Rolling Stones
Cleveland
terminal tower

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes