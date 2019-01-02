Check Out These Incredible Before And After Pictures Of Cleveland

We all know that Cleveland has gone through many changes over the years. But sometimes we don't realize how much our city has changed and grown. From The Flats being revitalized to the Q Transformation, we've seen a lot of things change in our city.

Sure, these changes have resulted in a higher cost of living, but there's still been a lot of good change. Just look at the difference on W. 11th where The Christmas Story House and Museum thanks to the restoration project.

Cleveland has changed a lot, but the one thing that will never change is how much we love our city. We not the mistake on the lake! Check out the before and after photos here.