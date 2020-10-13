This Is the Moment that Defines the New Cleveland Browns

Sheldrick Redwine's interception. This is the moment that really shows that Browns are not messing around anymore.

For years the Browns said that they would have to improve on this and that. And for all those years, nothing seemed to change. They were still the same old Browns. But the mentality has completely changed this year and that is obvious on the field during every game. Mayfield and OBJ are finally connecting, the defense is working together, and individuals are not letting as many opportunities pass them by. When one man goes down, the entire team steps up to take his place. This is probably the first time I've seen the Browns be an actual football team since coming back to Cleveland.

What has finally made things click for this team? I'm not sure I have an answer for that, but it's good to see the clicking is finally happening. If any football town deserves to see something good finally happen, it's Cleveland.