You Could Win Big If You Lay In A Coffin For 30 Hours

In honor of their 30th anniversary of Firght Fest, Six Flags in St. Louis is offering contestants a chance to win $300 if they lay in a coffin for 30 hours. Well, you would be entered in a drawing to win that money. The other prizes include a pair of 2019 season passes, a Fright Fest package, and some cool VIP stuff for haunted houses and rides.

All you have to do is lay in a coffin for 30 hours. But that coffin is 2' x 7' and "slightly used," according to the registration form. But don't worry- they will provide you with bathroom breaks, you can bring your own pillows and blankets, and charging stations will be available. So you could probably just lay in there and watch Netflix and nap until it's over.

So is this something you would do? I feel like I would need to be offered more than the possibilty of $300 if I am going to lay in such an enclosed space for 30 hours!