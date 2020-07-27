Ideas for a Safe and Socially Distant Date Night

My fiance and I were supposed to go to a wedding in Pittsburgh on Labor Day Weekend. We were going to take advantage of the trip and celebrate our eight year anniversary as well (plus it's our last anniversary before we get married in May). Unfortunately, our friends have postponed their wedding (ultimately it was the right decision), but now we are struggling to figure out what to do for our anniversary. We used to enjoy going out to dinner or a bar, but now that's not much of an option. So I've been doing some research and have come up with some fun date day/date night iedas that we could take advantage of while still remaining socially distant.

1) The drive-in

This is a pretty easy thing to do. You just stay in your car and enjoy whatever the featured films are. No need to worry about people blocking your view oe having anyone in your space- you can stay safe in your car and still have an anjoyable night out.

2) Kayaking (or other water sports)

I am personally a big fan of kayaking. I'm not very good, but that doesn't stop me from enjoying it. Kayaking is a fantastic workout and fun summer activity. Especially considering how hot this summer has been for Cleveland, kayaking (or really any other kind of water sport) would be a really fun way to spend the day.

3) Double date night (at home)

This is something we did a few weeks ago for the 4th of July. We hung out with two other friends. There were no hugs or handshakes between us but did a pretty good job of keeping our distance and it was a very successful night in (out technically, but you know what I mean). We haven't seen a lot of our friends since the pandemic began, but it was really nice to have a day of grilling and drinking while remaining safe and healthy. I think this is something we would definitely do again.

4) Museums

Now being outside is definitely better than being inside, but at least inside the museums, you have more room to keep yourself distant from other people while still taking it all in. Plus with most places only operating with a certain percentage of capacity for visitors, you're less likely to constantly have someone in your bubble or vice versa.

5) Cedar Point

Cedar Point recently announced that they weren't taking reservations anymore, but still operating at about 20% guest capacity per day. I'm assuming they found the reservations to be an unnecessary step in the process when there are only a limited amount of tickets to purchase each day to begin with. Reports coming from visitors though say that with less people in the park to allow for proper social distancing, the wait times have been very short. I'm still not completely comfortable with going to Cedar Point just yet, but maybe by September, I will be. I would just have to bring about 20 face masks in case any of mine fall off on a ride.

These are just some of my ideas for socially distant date days/date nights. There are still a lot of other things you can do, including hiking, biking, and swimming (as long as there aren't huge crowds of people around).