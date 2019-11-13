This Cat Was Hilariously Punished For Helping Other Cats Escape

Meet Quilty, an adorable 6-year-old cat at an animal shelter in Houston. He's been at the shelter for a few months and ever since his arrival, the door to the cat room was mysteriously found open on more than one occassion. When they looked at the security footage, they found that it was Quilty who was guilty!

TONIGHT: A rescue cat is put in solitary confinement for rescuing other cats. @roywoodjr reports:



So you're probably asking yourself how this cat figured out how to open the door? Well, he would jump on the handle and push it down so it would open. Then all the cats would run out of the room and have a party in the hallway for the night! Staff had to round everyone back up in the morning and put them all back into the cat room. He did this on three separate occassions. That is one slick kitty.

So Quilty was put in solitary confinement until the staff could have everything set up to prevent another escape. It sounds like Quilty was building up to to a coup! But not to worry- Quilty's internet fame and hilarious pictures have led to adoption applications pouring in for him. It sounds he like he might've found his forever home! But they should probably make sure their home is cat-proof first.