Stipe Miocic Could be Stripped of His Title

May 13, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Stipe Miocic is beloved here in Cleveland. Not just for his multiple title wins in the UFC, but for also being a great guy, loving husband and father, and a first responder.

But Dana White is threatening to strip Stipe of his title if he doesn't get a fight with Daniel Cormier together soon.

Anyone who knows anything about Stipe knows that he's been a first responder for a very long time.

When I met him in 2016, he had already been a firefighter for quite some time. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stipe has been working extra hard as a first responder because he knows that he is needed right now.

Unfortunately, his gym has been closed and Stipe has been following the stay-at-home order here In Ohio. So even though he wants to fight again, he hasn't been able to train for any such fight, and knows that he is needed as a firefighter right now.

“I think he’s surprised they’re putting so much heat on him when he never said no to a fight. So, I don’t think he held one above the other. It's just facts are right now we’re dealing with a pandemic, and he’s always done both. I think he’s proven that. He has 5 belts at home. He’s always been able to hold down 2 different fire stations and defend the UFC heavyweight belt the most times in history, but again it's out of his hands," Stipe's wife, Ryan, said.

I met Stipe in 2016 and thought he was one of the nicest guys ever. I was the new kid and excited to meet a UFC fighter (two actually, as this was right before his fight with Alastair Overeem), and when I asked to take a picture with him, he was more than happy to do so. He shouldn't be stripped of his title because of a situation that is out of his hands.

Stipe, keep doing your thing.

You're doing incredibly important work in a time when it is needed most.

