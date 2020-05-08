Stipe Miocic Is Still Focused On Being A First Responder Over Training

Near the end of March, Stipe Miocic said that he wasn't really worried about fighting in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over a month later, Stipe is still saying he's more focused on his work as a first responder over training for another fight.

I am focused on being a first responder. Not only did I take an oath, but I genuinely want to help those in immediate need. I hope we will all be fighting soon and back to our version of normal, but for now let’s make an impact in our communities. #SM https://t.co/APmRYyxm2X — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) March 27, 2020

Miocic said that he doesn't hold himself higher than anybody else and is following DeWine's current stay at home order.

My head coach can’t open his gym by law right now. I don’t hold myself higher than any other person in regards to what I’m allowed to do. Ohio is under orders until May 29th. The second the gym can open, we begin camp. Plain and simple. I have never ducked anyone. — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) May 6, 2020

His tweets make it sound like they are still in talks of getting a third fight put together with Daniel Cormier, and while I'd love to see Stipe back in the octagon and making Cleveland proud, he is more focused on helping other people right now (which I think sitll makes Cleveland very proud).