Stipe Miocic Is Still Focused On Being A First Responder Over Training

The northeast Ohio native is still fighting the good fight

May 8, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Stipe Miocic during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade

Mike Lawrie / Staff

Near the end of March, Stipe Miocic said that he wasn't really worried about fighting in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over a month later, Stipe is still saying he's more focused on his work as a first responder over training for another fight.

Miocic said that he doesn't hold himself higher than anybody else and is following DeWine's current stay at home order. 

His tweets make it sound like they are still in talks of getting a third fight put together with Daniel Cormier, and while I'd love to see Stipe back in the octagon and making Cleveland proud, he is more focused on helping other people right now (which I think sitll makes Cleveland very proud). 

