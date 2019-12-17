Stray Dog Finds Her Forever Home While Looking For Shelter

When you accidentally leave your front door unlocked when you go to bed, a million things run through your mind when you realize your mistake- were we robbed? Somebody could've gotten in! Did the animals get out? But of those million thoughts, you don't expect to see an animal has gotten IN.

I just woke up to this puppy in my house and we have no idea how it got here. pic.twitter.com/OZMystNsZE — JJ (@JJFromTheBronx) December 14, 2019

This senior gal was looking for shelter after a storm when she stumbled upon the Jokinen home in Philly. The father, Jack, said he must not have shut the door properly and it blew open from the wind. Suzy, what the family is now calling her, walked right into the home. Their neighbor was outside and noticed that they're door was open, so he shut it for them, meaning Suzy was inside.

The family noticed the poor condition she was in (a bad limp and emaciated) when they woke up, so they took her to a vet. No microchip was found, but they did find a number of health conditions, including a foot infection and a heart murmur. But despite Suzy's medical condition, their resident dog, and their newborn baby, the family has decided to keep Suzy. She loves their resident dog and the family has already raised $15,000 for her medical care. Any money left over will be donated to another charitable cause.

Look I’m on TV!!!! A post shared by Suzy (@suzynpupman) on Dec 16, 2019 at 4:59pm PST

Congratulations to the Jokinen family and to Suzy, who is finally getting the loving home and family she deserves. And all in time for Christmas!