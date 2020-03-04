A Man Was Trapped In a Crane During the Nashville Tornado
Nashville was devastated by a suspected EF-3 tornado early Tuesday morning. The man in the video below was trapped in a crane during the tornado. He wrote on Facebook that he had a two minute warning but that it takes 14 minutes to climb down.
Though shaken up, the man is okay. I can't even imagine how terrifying that would be to experience.
NOTE: This is NOT a tornado count!— NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 3, 2020
We will work internally to determine if we can link up the damage paths of today's surveys. We hope to have the answer by the end of this week. We know we have at least one EF-3 tornado that impacted the metro area early this morning.