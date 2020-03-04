A Man Was Trapped In a Crane During the Nashville Tornado

March 4, 2020
Alanna Crummie
A man walks by a storm damaged pickup truck on Underwood St. on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee

Brett Carlsen / Stringer

Nashville was devastated by a suspected EF-3 tornado early Tuesday morning. The man in the video below was trapped in a crane during the tornado. He wrote on Facebook that he had a two minute warning but that it takes 14 minutes to climb down.

Though shaken up, the man is okay. I can't even imagine how terrifying that would be to experience. 

