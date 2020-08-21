How to Turn Your Home Into the Muni Lot

The NFL season is supposed to start up in just a few weeks and a lot of fans are wondering if they will be allowed to attend games or not. We are just over three weeks away from the first Browns game of the season. As of now, each team has their own rules on fans being allowed at games based on their individual state's guidelines. The Browns call it a "fluid situation" and haven't given any real update on whether or not fans will be in attendance at games and what the capacity would be like. The Bengals, on the other hand, said that if fans are allowed based on Ohio guidelines, then they will be at limited capacity with face coverings required and tailgating prohibited.

My fiance and I have already decided that we will not try to go to a game this year and play it safe by staying home instead. We will, however, make up for it by tailgating at home! We always go to the Browns/Steelers game with my friend from high school and her fiance, so we've all decided that our house will act as the Muni Lot this year.

1) Dress like you're in the Muni Lot. For example, when we tailgate at home for the Browns/Steelers home game, it's going to be a cold Sunday in January. So I plan on going all out and dressing the way I would for the Muni Lot- layers and layers of pants, socks, and long sleeved shirts paired with a few pairs of gloves, a hat, and ear muffs.

2) Set up your equipment in the driveway. We have this awesome camping grill that uses a mini propoane tank that we use for tailgating, so we'll be setting that up in the driveway, plus our chairs and cases of beer.

3) Include your neighbors. Well, kind of. If you're friendly with your neighbors, see if they would want to set up their own experience in their driveway for a fun but socially distant experience. Walk up and down your street to check out the setups your neighbors have, just like you do when you're in the Muni Lot. If your neighbors are fans of another team, make sure you boo them like you do in the Muni Lot!

4) Have a friend or family member dress up as Pumpkin Head (or other tailgating legends). Why not, right? It would be a funny photo op!

5) Bring the TV outside. Okay, I am 90% joking on this one. This is my fiance's idea- he keeps telling me he's going to do it to keep the experience real and I keep telling him we are absolutely not bringing our new TV outside in the freezing temperatures and risk breaking it in some way. I want to keep our experience as authentic as possible, but that's where I draw the line- my mind can easily think of 100 ways things can go wrong with the TV outside. However, if you have the ability to safely set up your TV outside and watch the game, then by all means go for it.

It hasn't been decided yet if Browns fans will be allowed to attend games. This was a decision that my fiance and I made together because we want to remain safe. But with time running out until the season is scheduled to start, it might be a good idea to start preparing for the possibility of not being allowed to tailgate near the stadium or attend the game. So if we have to stay home for the NFL season, I feel like we might as well take the opportunity to have fun with our families and a few close friends.