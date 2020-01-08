You Can Tailgate For A Good Cause In April

We all know this Browns season was a disappointment. Disappointing season aside, I think most of us can agree that tailgating is a lot of fun. You get to hang out with your friends, drink, eat, play games...you get the idea.

If you miss tailgating (like I do), then you can partake in the fun in April in Berea! It's a potluck, so make sure you bring something yummy. The tailgate event will help raise money for City Dogs in Cleveland. There will also be cornhole, music, and adoptable dogs! What more could you ask for (other than a winning season)?

The event will take place at W.J. Green Lodge on April 4th!