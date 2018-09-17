This Man Is Rescuing Animals From Florence's Floodwaters With A School Bus

Meet Tony Alsup, a trucker from Tennessee. He is currently operating an animal rescue mission in a school bus and has so far rescued over 60 dogs and cats on his mission. He drove to South Carolina and down to Alabama with these animals and will continue to make rescues for as long as he needs to. He even ripped the seats out of his bus in order to make room for all of these animals.

Alsup hopes to open his own animal shelter one day and so far, he has really shown everyone how much he loves animals. He is doing everything he can to make sure these animals are rescued and well taken care of because "these are lives too," Alsup said.

Alsup's next stop is (hopefully) Wilmington, North Carolina- but the area has been affected by so much flooding and washed out roads that he might not get there right away. But something tells me this man is going to figure out a way to make it happen and save these animals.