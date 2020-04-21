Tito Once Played An Intense Game of Basketball With Michael Jordan

April 21, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Manager Terry Francona of the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Park in Arlington

Ronald Martinez / Staff

As you probably already know, our very own Tito was the manager for Michael Jordan when he took some time off of basketball to play baseball. At the time, Tito was in his early 30s, managing a Double-A team- the Birmingham Barons. The guys were playing a game of basketball together and things quickly went from being a fun, little game, to being very serious and very physical. Check out the story Tito tells in the video below.

Now obviously Jordan's baseball career was short-lived and not nearly as sucessful as his basketball career (where he went to win three more championships after leaving baseball). Jordan dislocated Tito's pinky during the game, but Tito says he "quietly put it back" before continuing to play the game of basketball.

