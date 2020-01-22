Monty Python Star Terry Jones Has Died

Comedian Terry Jones, most notable for his work as a writer, director, and actor for Monty Python, has died at the age of 77. He passed away in his London home, constantly surrounded by his loved ones over the last few days as "he gently slipped away."

You might remember Jones as Sir Bedevere the Wise in Monty Python and the Holy Grail or playing a variety of characters in Monty Python's Flying Circus.

Jones had been diagnosed in 2015 with a rare form of dementia and despite a tough battle, it was still a battle that he lost. He was an incredibly talented man who brought us all so many laughs throughout the years. He will be truly missed.