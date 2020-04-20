The Grinch Declares Himself the Social Distance Officer

April 20, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Grinch poses with Max the Dog

Handout / Handout

Categories: 
Coronavirus Special Features
Entertainment
Features
Local
Shows
Slats
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

The Grinch was seen riding around in Berea on Sunday, but instead of wearing the Santa suit we usually see him wear during the holiday seaosn, he was seen wearing this t-shirt instead.

The shirt says "Social Distance Officer," which, though purposely spelled incorrectly, is a pretty accurate title for the Grinch. 

And why wear a mask when you can wear this costume instead? It's a fun way to remind people to social distance to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Tags: 
the grinch
social distance
Cleveland
Coronavirus

Upcoming Events

22 Apr
CANCELLED Pigs: Canada's Pink Floyd The Agora Theater
02 May
CANCELLED: Joe Walsh & David Crosby Headline May 4 50th Commemoration Benefit Concert at Kent State Memorial Athletic and Convocation (MAC) Center at Kent State
14 May
POSTPONED: Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
15 May
POSTPONED: Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
21 May
Ann Wilson of Heart MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Christy Peters from the American Red Cross WNCXFM: On-Demand
Michael Stanley Shares Favorite Richfield Coliseum Memories WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes