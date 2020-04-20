The Grinch Declares Himself the Social Distance Officer

The Grinch was seen riding around in Berea on Sunday, but instead of wearing the Santa suit we usually see him wear during the holiday seaosn, he was seen wearing this t-shirt instead.

Social distancing police on patrol in Berea. @WEWS pic.twitter.com/6hzB0Efu76 — Mike Brookbank (@brookbanktv) April 19, 2020

The shirt says "Social Distance Officer," which, though purposely spelled incorrectly, is a pretty accurate title for the Grinch.

turns out quarantine turned me into jim carrey's grinch pic.twitter.com/JQwaETIkFs — betsa (@nuestrellas) April 11, 2020

And why wear a mask when you can wear this costume instead? It's a fun way to remind people to social distance to help slow the spread of COVID-19.