This List Is Hilariously Accurate About Cleveland

November 26, 2018
Alanna Crummie

© Kenneth Sponsler | Dreamstime.com

So Cleveland Scene put out this list of things that Clevelanders are obsessed with and I cannot stop laughing at hilariously accurate this is. Every city has something the residents are obsessed with (while simultaneously questioning their obsession) and Cleveland is not excused from that. I've lived in Northeast Ohio my whole life and I can say with 100% certainty that this is the most spot on description of Clevelanders I've ever seen. The only way that this could get more Clevland is if it mentioned the accents we claim we don't have. Some highlights include...

1) Tailgating in the Muni Lot

2) Christmas Ale (don't forget to tell your friends it's not the original recipe)

Here's to carrying gratitude (and good beer) wherever you go this #Thanksgiving. Cheers! #MerryChristmasAle #OhioCity #OatmealStout #CraftBeer

A post shared by Great Lakes Brewing Company (@glbc_cleveland) on

3) And my personal favorite, the single tweet that somehow manages to combine TWO obsessions- Melt Bar & Grilled AND pierogies 

Even though I do almost everything on this list, I wouldn't change it for the world. I love my city!

 

