Tom Brady is Officially Leaving the Patriots
March 17, 2020
After months of speculation and slowly watching the Patriots dynasty crumble, Tom Brady is officially leaving the team he has been with for the past 20 years. He made his annoucement in two Instagram posts.
I think most of us knew he was going to leave. There were reports of him talking to other teams recently, not to mention the offensive decline the Patriots saw this past season. but as much as I don't want to admit it, Tom Brady is a legend. It'll be weird to see him play with another team.