Tom Brady is Officially Leaving the Patriots

After months of speculation and slowly watching the Patriots dynasty crumble, Tom Brady is officially leaving the team he has been with for the past 20 years. He made his annoucement in two Instagram posts.

FOREVER A PATRIOT A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Mar 17, 2020 at 5:43am PDT

LOVE YOU PATS NATION A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Mar 17, 2020 at 5:45am PDT

I think most of us knew he was going to leave. There were reports of him talking to other teams recently, not to mention the offensive decline the Patriots saw this past season. but as much as I don't want to admit it, Tom Brady is a legend. It'll be weird to see him play with another team.