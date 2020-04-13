Tom Hamilton Will Call Your At Home Plays During Quarantine

April 13, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Cleveland Indians fans cheer against the Philadelphia Phillies

David Maxwell / Stringer

Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

A lot of sports guys have been calling plays at home for a while now, but how fun would it be to have Tom Hamilton call your at home plays? Well, that can happen!

The Indians are calling it Home with Hammy, and you can send in videos of your plays at home to have Tom Hamilton call them for you.

You can submit your videos by replying to the above tweet or the post on the Indians Facebook page.

 

 

