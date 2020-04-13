Tom Hamilton Will Call Your At Home Plays During Quarantine

A lot of sports guys have been calling plays at home for a while now, but how fun would it be to have Tom Hamilton call your at home plays? Well, that can happen!

The Indians are calling it Home with Hammy, and you can send in videos of your plays at home to have Tom Hamilton call them for you.

Have you ever wondered what it would sound like to have Hammy call your play?



Welcome to "Home With Hammy," where Tom could narrate a video sent in by you!



- Reply to this Tweet with #OurTribe and a video of you, your child, etc. making a play

- Name

- Age

- City, state pic.twitter.com/IRXgib9u3H — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 10, 2020

You can submit your videos by replying to the above tweet or the post on the Indians Facebook page.