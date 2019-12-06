Tom Holland Is A Good Luck Charm For The Browns

December 6, 2019
Alanna Crummie
Tom Holland attends the press conference for 'Spider-Man: Far From Home

Chung Sung-Jun / Staff

Tom Holland is in Cleveland right now filming the new Russo Brothers film, Cherry, and as we all know, Joe and Anthony Russo are from Cleveland. In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Holland revealed that they've been going to a few Browns games. And the games that they've attended are the games that they've won!

OBVIOUSLY Holland needs to be at more Browns games. He doesn't really understand how football works, but that doesn't stop him from watching. Kimmel points out that every football team should have a superhero attached to them- Captain America (Chris Evans) is a Patriots fan, Starlord (Chris Pratt) loves the Seahawks, and now the Browns need claim Spider-Man as their superhero. 

You can check out the full interview (including Holland's side of the story about saving Spider-Man) below!

