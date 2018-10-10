These Are 10 Iconic Horror Movies You Need To Watch This Halloween

Horror is usually a throw away genre for a lot of people. They tend to think that there's nothing creative about horror movies, forgetting that the ones listed here are truly iconic for a reason. There are more than what's listed here, but without further aideu, here are the 10 most iconic horror films of all time!

10) Audition - First off, it's a Japanese horror film. Japanese horror tends to be so much better than their American remakes (ah-hem, The Grudge). Directed by Takashi Miike, this movie is about a recently widowed father who auditions women to be his new wife. Obviously things go horribly awry.

Video of Audition (1999) - Trailer (jap/english sub)

9) The Silence of the Lambs - You can't argue that Anthony Hopkins is absolutely incredible in this movie. Not to mention this movie won five Oscars, including Best Picture.

Video of The Silence of the Lambs (1/12) Movie CLIP - Closer! (1991) HD

8) Psycho - Alfred Hitchcock was a genius when it came to his movies and the shower scene is one of the most iconic scenes in cinema history. Not mention, Janet Leigh is the mother of classic scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis.

Video of The Shower - Psycho (5/12) Movie CLIP (1960) HD

7) Night of the Living Dead - This movie forever changed the way zombies are portrayed in film and television. George Romero set the standard for zombies with this masterpiece.

Video of Night of the Living Dead (1990) - They&#039;re Coming to Get You Scene (1/10) | Movieclips

6) Nosferatu - This movie was released in 1922 and is arguably the best vampire movie out there.

Video of Nosferatu (1922) - Trailer

5) The Texas Chainsaw Massacre - This movie started out as a cult classic because of how disgusted people were by it when it was released. But its cult following grew and grew, ultimately leading it to become a true classic.

Video of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre(1974) - The Last Scene(1080p)

4) Alien - Yes! I love this movie. The giant alien monster is one thing, but the genuine human connection Ellen Ripley makes with the audience as she is forced to survive an extreme situation is what makes this movie more than a scary space thriller.

Video of Alien (1979) - Acid Blood Scene (1/5) | Movieclips

3) Jaws - Okay so I was never really terrified by Jaws as a kid. I always just saw it as a great movie, not something that gave me nightmares. But that doesn't stop it from being any less iconic. I mean, we all go to the beach and go swimming, and shark attacks are things that really happen. I can see why people are scared by this movie- it's not an alien or a ghost but a real threat whenever we're in the water.

Video of Jaws (1975) - Get out of the Water Scene (2/10) | Movieclips

2) The Exorcist - Again, another movie that never really scared me. I just thought it was a good movie. But this is so iconic because there was nothing else like it at the time. Now everywhere you turn, there's another bad movie about a girl who is possessed. None of them live up to The Exorcist.

Video of THE EXORCIST - Trailer - (1973) - HQ

1) The Shining - RED RUM. RED RUM. I remember watching this movie when I was just a kid and I had only wanted to see it because of the drive-in scene in Twister. It's probably one of the first movies to really get me into horror.