A Tremont Book Store is Offering Private Visits

Visible Voice Books in Tremont has found a creative way to stay open while remaining socially distant- reservations for a private experience at their store. The book store is pretty small and not able to be fully open in the age of COVID. So, they had to find a more creative way to still cater to book lovers in the area while remaining socially distant.

Luckily when the store initially closed in March at the start of the pandemic, they were able to continue selling books online and provide a curbside pickup option. But now, you can reserve the shop for 90 minutes and $50 so you can browse the books- your $50 includes a bottle of wine, a pizza from Crust, and the entire store to yourself. Honestly, that sounds like a dream come true (except for the wine, that's not really my thing).

I absolutely love books and I love reading, but I am so picky. I need time to browse the books in order to pick what I want, so this is exactly what I need in my life. The silence of a book store and the comfort of literature. So now you know you can get the books you want AND support a local business!