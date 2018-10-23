Twenty One Pilots Fans Camped Out In Front Of The Q Because They Have Time For That

So Twenty One Pilots is performing at the Q tonight and fans have been camping out in front of the arena in preparation for the concert for the past couple of days. The Q wouldn't let them actually wait in line until 6am this morning so they camped across the street. But this raises a lot of important questions. Like, do they not have jobs to be at? Shouldn't they be in school? What are they doing with all their camping equipment?

I mean I'm going to the concert because I'm a fan of the band, but I'm not that much of a fan. I'd rather sleep in my own bed. Some of these people have been camping out since Saturday. Saturday! Three days before the concert? That seems a little intense and, in this cold, a little dangerous. But I guess I have to give them credit for their dedication? Hopefully this will all be worth it for them.