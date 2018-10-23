Twenty One Pilots Fans Camped Out In Front Of The Q Because They Have Time For That
So Twenty One Pilots is performing at the Q tonight and fans have been camping out in front of the arena in preparation for the concert for the past couple of days. The Q wouldn't let them actually wait in line until 6am this morning so they camped across the street. But this raises a lot of important questions. Like, do they not have jobs to be at? Shouldn't they be in school? What are they doing with all their camping equipment?
I mean I'm going to the concert because I'm a fan of the band, but I'm not that much of a fan. I'd rather sleep in my own bed. Some of these people have been camping out since Saturday. Saturday! Three days before the concert? That seems a little intense and, in this cold, a little dangerous. But I guess I have to give them credit for their dedication? Hopefully this will all be worth it for them.
Waiting outside for the Cleveland show, and our tent didn’t work out, barely holding up and windows will not close. Little bit cold out 37* @twentyonepilots @tylerrjoseph @joshuadun pic.twitter.com/qkVL2XWYDd— Lucia||-//1 day (@Lucia_Rachellll) October 22, 2018