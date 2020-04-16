Browns Fans React to the New Uniforms

Yesterday the Cleveland Browns announced the new uniforms for the upcoming season. See how Cleveland fans reacted to the new uniforms, inspired by seasons of years past.

The Browns were 17-62-1 during the “Orange is Orangier” uniform era (2015-2020). #RIPOldUnis pic.twitter.com/G3qWdHodQa — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 15, 2020

Will these new uniforms allow us to run the ball on 3rd and 1? #BrownsUniforms — John Meinerding (@jmeinerding13) April 16, 2020

“tHe jERseYs aRE tHE SamE. nO dIFferNCe”



I have 8 differences.



1. No CLE on chest

2. White numbers

3. No backdrop to numbers

4. Stripes on shoulders

5. No striped socks

6. Can’t tell from pic but no “Browns” on pants

7. No carbon fiber on helmet

8. No V marking on neck pic.twitter.com/v1VRLI0Tvn — Browns Time (@DevotedBrownie) April 16, 2020

Clean. Nothing fancy. Overall good look! Now let’s go win football games! #Browns ------ https://t.co/esMK5XR5ag — George Dufour (@GDIII_14) April 15, 2020

The new Cleveland Browns uniforms are better than what they had and are more traditional. I like the combinations BUT thought they should have included the orange pants in the mix. Orange pants and brown tops and occasionally white tops. Going back to the Kardiak Kids. Go Browns pic.twitter.com/OjWUGhbyc3 — Tom Brunswick (@tom_brunswick) April 15, 2020

Baker Mayfield showed off his jerseys and seemed pretty pleased. He also reminded everyone that the sales from the new jerseys will go to the Hats Off for Our Heroes fund.

and other groups who are pivotal in the community year round and serving as role models in the face of significant adversity due to COVID-19. Link: https://t.co/d4bzRoMdPO#backtoourroots #giveback pic.twitter.com/LBt9AvvG2W — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) April 15, 2020

