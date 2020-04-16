Browns Fans React to the New Uniforms

April 16, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Antonio Callaway #11, Rashard Higgins #81 and Damion Ratley #18 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate with fans

Joe Robbins / Stringer

Yesterday the Cleveland Browns announced the new uniforms for the upcoming season. See how Cleveland fans reacted to the new uniforms, inspired by seasons of years past. 

Baker Mayfield showed off his jerseys and seemed pretty pleased. He also reminded everyone that the sales from the new jerseys will go to the Hats Off for Our Heroes fund.

But no one was more excited than this guy right here.

 

 

