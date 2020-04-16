Browns Fans React to the New Uniforms
Yesterday the Cleveland Browns announced the new uniforms for the upcoming season. See how Cleveland fans reacted to the new uniforms, inspired by seasons of years past.
The Browns were 17-62-1 during the “Orange is Orangier” uniform era (2015-2020). #RIPOldUnis pic.twitter.com/G3qWdHodQa— McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 15, 2020
New uniforms.— Pumpkinhead -- (@PumpkinNation) April 16, 2020
New ----.#QuarantineLife #Pumpkinheads#GoBrowns pic.twitter.com/eEQfLlNMSX
Will these new uniforms allow us to run the ball on 3rd and 1? #BrownsUniforms— John Meinerding (@jmeinerding13) April 16, 2020
“tHe jERseYs aRE tHE SamE. nO dIFferNCe”— Browns Time (@DevotedBrownie) April 16, 2020
I have 8 differences.
1. No CLE on chest
2. White numbers
3. No backdrop to numbers
4. Stripes on shoulders
5. No striped socks
6. Can’t tell from pic but no “Browns” on pants
7. No carbon fiber on helmet
8. No V marking on neck pic.twitter.com/v1VRLI0Tvn
Clean. Nothing fancy. Overall good look! Now let’s go win football games! #Browns ------ https://t.co/esMK5XR5ag— George Dufour (@GDIII_14) April 15, 2020
The new Cleveland Browns uniforms are better than what they had and are more traditional. I like the combinations BUT thought they should have included the orange pants in the mix. Orange pants and brown tops and occasionally white tops. Going back to the Kardiak Kids. Go Browns pic.twitter.com/OjWUGhbyc3— Tom Brunswick (@tom_brunswick) April 15, 2020
Baker Mayfield showed off his jerseys and seemed pretty pleased. He also reminded everyone that the sales from the new jerseys will go to the Hats Off for Our Heroes fund.
and other groups who are pivotal in the community year round and serving as role models in the face of significant adversity due to COVID-19. Link: https://t.co/d4bzRoMdPO#backtoourroots #giveback pic.twitter.com/LBt9AvvG2W— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) April 15, 2020
But no one was more excited than this guy right here.
THE @BROWNS NEW UNIFORMS JUST DROPPED I FILMED MY LIVE REACTION THESE BABIES ARE BEAUTIFUL!!! pic.twitter.com/WnPeFpwO3t— ----Sir Yacht---- (@SirYacht) April 15, 2020