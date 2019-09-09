The Best Twitter Reactions To The Browns Game

To say that the Browns loss to the Tennessee Titans was devastating is putting it lightly. But that's all part of being a Browns fan right? I mean the Browns started off last season with a tie against the Steelers and that was the most Browns way possible to end a losing streak. So this is the most Browns way to start off a (very) hyped up season, right?

Some Twitter users had opinions on the game, some had wisdom, but most of them had jokes. And laughter is the best form of medicine, right?

What I took away from today: #Browns



- We lack discipline

- O-line needs major help

- Greedy isn’t a starter yet (IMO)

- 18 penalties kill

- Baker is human

- Njoku still dropping easy passes

- media will always be against us

- refs still missing calls

- we just weren’t ready — Sam M. (@theSamMad) September 8, 2019

Browns fans, It was a tough day of football, but I will leave you on this note. Have a great week! Go Browns! #Browns #BrownsTwitter pic.twitter.com/CJv9PVN3BD — BrownsHuddle (@BrownsHuddle) September 9, 2019

I’m putting this out there after having a polarizing conversation with someone: Never. Boo. Your team. At a stadium. Your support fuels comebacks. Your support keeps momentum up. You boo, you fail as a fan. I’ve been through 30 years of bad times with the #Browns. Never. Booed. — Rob Zaleski (@robzie_) September 8, 2019

#Browns getting every penalty flag in 2019 and 2020 out of the way in week one. Bold strategy. — Morgan Hughes (@Morgan_Hughes) September 8, 2019

Yet somehow tomorrow the #Browns will be overrated but the Steelers will just be "working things out" — Chandler Adams (@ChandlerAdamss) September 9, 2019

Just so we are all clear, I am absolutely pissed about the way my #Browns looked today, but this is still my freaking team! If I survived Johnny Manziel, Justin Gilbert and 1-31, I can survive a week 1 loss to the Titans. We’ll be okay, it just stings a little — Brandon Wolf (@BrandonWolfCLE) September 8, 2019

Some important wisdom here!

If you're giving up on the #Browns after this game, then you were never a real Browns fan in the first place. This is what it takes. Unlike other teams in the NFL, to be a Browns fan you have to earn it. #GoBrowns — Michael Killi (@MikeKilli) September 9, 2019

And this one's just plain cute!