The Best Twitter Reactions To The Browns Game

September 9, 2019
Alanna Crummie
A Cleveland Browns fan yells at the field during the second half against the Tennessee Titans

Jason Miller / Stringer

To say that the Browns loss to the Tennessee Titans was devastating is putting it lightly. But that's all part of being a Browns fan right? I mean the Browns started off last season with a tie against the Steelers and that was the most Browns way possible to end a losing streak. So this is the most Browns way to start off a (very) hyped up season, right? 

Some Twitter users had opinions on the game, some had wisdom, but most of them had jokes. And laughter is the best form of medicine, right?

Some important wisdom here!

And this one's just plain cute!

 

