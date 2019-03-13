Hilarious Twitter Reactions To The Browns Acquiring Odell Beckham Jr.
The Browns have been making serious moves since John Dorsey came to team. Out with the old and in with the new! Browns fans said goodbye to Hue Jackson and perfect seasons, and said hello to Freddie Kitchens and actual wins. 2018 was a hell of a year for the Browns and 2019 is proving to be just as important and forward-moving, especially with this trade for Odell Beckham Jr, and Twitter did not hold back on the excitement and optimism for the upcoming season.
.@obj @omg -------------- pic.twitter.com/EUreeHp5kR— Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 13, 2019
Good morning NFL...you’re all in big trouble now! HERE COME THE #BROWNS!!!pic.twitter.com/QFFiwIlIL8— Browns Rally Possum (@Browns_Possum) March 13, 2019
Current mood. #browns @Browns pic.twitter.com/OxCwfdcsAD— Bryan Shaw (@WxShaw) March 13, 2019
All @Browns fans this morning pic.twitter.com/MLoQKZRVbn— NFL UK (@NFLUK) March 13, 2019
Free Agency just started and the #Browns still have 8 draft picks— CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) March 13, 2019
The Whole NFL pic.twitter.com/sLJuC80y2J
The Browns sign Odell Beckham Jr.
The sky is burning over the CLE with the news of OBJ to the CLE!! #BROWNS #OBJtoCLE #OdellBeckhamJr pic.twitter.com/X9RWDUzPqj— Matt Webster (@Webman27) March 13, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/OfereGH3pk— McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 13, 2019
Steelers: *falling apart*— Alanna Crummie (@alanna_pc) March 13, 2019
Browns: *acquire OBJ*
Steelers: pic.twitter.com/JfaltUISy7
Browns to the Super Bowl --— Wood (@CALLME_WOOD) March 13, 2019
Damn, it sure feels good to wakeup and know that.. for once.. the BROWNS.. are officially....... SUPER BOWL CONTENDERS!!! It is finally “next year” Cleveland!!!! LFG! #Browns #Believeland #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/NcdP4Wjbks— George Dufour (@GDIII_2014) March 13, 2019
TFW Odell is a Brown. #superbowlsuperbrowns @KenCarman @DustinFox37 pic.twitter.com/yvt5GwmEyK— Brenden Hofacre (@HofacreBrenden) March 13, 2019
Who did this? -- #Browns pic.twitter.com/R8NsBV8fnc— Eric (@e_baby_91) March 13, 2019
Jesus Christ— Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) March 13, 2019
I wasn’t joking about the fireworks. pic.twitter.com/pvldeqMWOm— Liz C (@lizzy297) March 13, 2019