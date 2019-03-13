Hilarious Twitter Reactions To The Browns Acquiring Odell Beckham Jr.

The Browns have been making serious moves since John Dorsey came to team. Out with the old and in with the new! Browns fans said goodbye to Hue Jackson and perfect seasons, and said hello to Freddie Kitchens and actual wins. 2018 was a hell of a year for the Browns and 2019 is proving to be just as important and forward-moving, especially with this trade for Odell Beckham Jr, and Twitter did not hold back on the excitement and optimism for the upcoming season.

Good morning NFL...you’re all in big trouble now! HERE COME THE #BROWNS!!!pic.twitter.com/QFFiwIlIL8 — Browns Rally Possum (@Browns_Possum) March 13, 2019

Free Agency just started and the #Browns still have 8 draft picks



The Whole NFL pic.twitter.com/sLJuC80y2J — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) March 13, 2019

Browns to the Super Bowl -- — Wood (@CALLME_WOOD) March 13, 2019

Damn, it sure feels good to wakeup and know that.. for once.. the BROWNS.. are officially....... SUPER BOWL CONTENDERS!!! It is finally “next year” Cleveland!!!! LFG! #Browns #Believeland #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/NcdP4Wjbks — George Dufour (@GDIII_2014) March 13, 2019

Jesus Christ — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) March 13, 2019