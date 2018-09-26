This Venomous Snake Was Found In Virginia- With Two Heads

Copperheads are terrifying snakes to begin with just because of how venomous they are.So imagine finding one that has TWO HEADS. Yes, two heads. This thing is 100% real and was found in someone's yard in Virginia. This person was brave enough to get close and snap some pictures and take a video before turning to an expert on Facebook for help.

This two headed Copperhead is a big deal to herpetologists because a two headed snake in general is extremely rare. I mean that's cool and all, but if I ever see one, I am running in the opposite direction and never looking back.