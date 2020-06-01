Cleveland Comes Together to Clean Up

Though the protests began peacefully on Saturday, the group of people making their voices heard in Downtown Cleveland split into two groups- people who remained peaceful, and people who began to vandalize our city (who the police chief belives were not from the area).

One person who assisted with the clean up on Sunday actually attended Saturday night's protest and said he just wants to do his part to help his city after witnessing the destruction.

Thank you to everyone who helped clean up downtown Cleveland today! These are only a few pictures of the many who helped. We’re very thankful for everyone who lent a hand. #TogetherWeThrive pic.twitter.com/h1LOIYOOZe — Cuyahoga County (@CuyahogaCounty) May 31, 2020

One father says he is not only proud of the cleanup efforts by volunteers, but proud that his teenage son was one of the volunteers who wanted to help clean the city he loves so much.

The City of Cleveland has extended the curfew unil 8pm Tuesday night. You can get more info about the curfew and road closures here.