Entertainment Facilities Reopening on June 10th In Ohio

June 5, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Yesterday, Governor Mike DeWine announced a slew of entertainment facilities that will be allowed to reopen on June 10th.

Movie theatres, playgrounds, and zoos are just a few among the list of buisnesses that can resume operations (as long as they follow the state-issued guidelines).

Ohio has seen a pretty steady plateau in new daily cases recently, but those numbers could change here, and across the country, after a busy Memorial Day Weekend and recent protests have resulted in large gatherings of people (COVID-19 symptoms take 7-14 days to show), all while states continue to slowly reopen.

Part of the state's guidelines for these businesses to reopen includes sanitizing surfaces every hour, staggering guests, and establishing a maximum capacity. 

