Entertainment Facilities Reopening on June 10th In Ohio

Yesterday, Governor Mike DeWine announced a slew of entertainment facilities that will be allowed to reopen on June 10th.

Movie theatres, playgrounds, and zoos are just a few among the list of buisnesses that can resume operations (as long as they follow the state-issued guidelines).

Ohio has seen a pretty steady plateau in new daily cases recently, but those numbers could change here, and across the country, after a busy Memorial Day Weekend and recent protests have resulted in large gatherings of people (COVID-19 symptoms take 7-14 days to show), all while states continue to slowly reopen.

The entertainment venues listed here may open beginning June 10th if they are able to follow the #ResponsibleRestartOhio Retail, Consumer, Service & Entertainment Guidelines and other applicable additional guidance: https://t.co/WKT0ZfS630#StaySafeOhio#InThisTogehterOhio pic.twitter.com/GiUzT9SIwt — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 4, 2020

Part of the state's guidelines for these businesses to reopen includes sanitizing surfaces every hour, staggering guests, and establishing a maximum capacity.