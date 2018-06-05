What You See On This Radar Is Not Rain

As summer gets closer and closer in Cleveland, we're starting to see a change in weather. In fact, we've seen a lot of rain the last couple of weeks, which is really great for the animals, the garden, and so much more. But see this radar image below? It may look like a lot of rain is heading our way, but that is actually an image of midge swarms. Yep, it's kind of cool but kind of gross at the same time.

Nope not smoke, not thin clouds but swarms of thousands of midges. #midges #midgeswarm pic.twitter.com/8V2JzhdY0s — Dan DeRoos (@DanDeRoos19) June 5, 2018

Luckily midges are not dangerous, they do not bite or sting, and they do not carry diseases. More than anything, they're just gross to look at when you see a swarm of them on the front of your building. I had to walk through a swarm this morning because it was either that or continue to walk in the torrential downpour with a broken umbrella. Midges don't usually stick around long, usually about 5-10 days, so if you're working, exercising, or doing anything else that involves being outside, don't forget that these little guys will be right there with you.