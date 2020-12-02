Yesterday's Winter Storm Was Very 2020

December 2, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Snow in Alanna's driveway in Parma Heights

Alanna Crummie

Of course our first real snow of the season was destructive winter storm! It was very fitting for 2020. When I measured the snow at our home in Parma Heights around 7:30 last night, we were at 15 inches. I avoided the highway all day on my way to and from downtown, and on my way to and from the APL. Accidents, downed trees and power lines, and over 46,000 reported power outages. Things could not have been more 2020.

Since we live next door to Parma, I saw a lot of damage like this just trying to get home.

Jarvis Landry was NOT having it.

I see we brought out the welcome wagon for a newcomer!

There's a good chance that this was not only Ronnie Harrison's first snow, but also his first snow storm. Poor guy!

This was, without a doubt, the craziest thing to happen.

Check out more winter storm photos here.

 

