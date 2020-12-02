Yesterday's Winter Storm Was Very 2020

Of course our first real snow of the season was destructive winter storm! It was very fitting for 2020. When I measured the snow at our home in Parma Heights around 7:30 last night, we were at 15 inches. I avoided the highway all day on my way to and from downtown, and on my way to and from the APL. Accidents, downed trees and power lines, and over 46,000 reported power outages. Things could not have been more 2020.

Since we live next door to Parma, I saw a lot of damage like this just trying to get home.

Heavy snow looks nice on tree branches, but it's causing branches to break and power lines to fall in Parma this morning. pic.twitter.com/1r6w6NCZaE — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) December 1, 2020

Cleveland picked up 9.5" of #snow on Tue making it the 4th snowiest Dec. calendar day on record, just missing the daily record of 10.0". It's also the 1st time in nearly 12 years they 've had a 2-day double digit snowfall: Mon + Tue = 10.1"

This is ~5 ft drift in Beachwood. pic.twitter.com/P3sxeugCPE — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) December 2, 2020

Snow blanketed Cleveland, Ohio, yesterday, creating a headache for some drivers as roads became slick. https://t.co/wdguGEwpUv pic.twitter.com/yWpRlUWI1G — AccuWeather (@accuweather) December 2, 2020

Jarvis Landry was NOT having it.

Mood in Cleveland today pic.twitter.com/jw6s18Tw1R — 1OFNONE (@monclermalc) December 1, 2020

I see we brought out the welcome wagon for a newcomer!

My 4th day living in the Cleveland area and they are having the worst snow storm in years.

Welcome to Cleveland!

6 inches and it's supposed to snow for 12 more hours.

Basically white out conditions. pic.twitter.com/qX4fEhBE5E — Mister B. (@rock_giants) December 1, 2020

There's a good chance that this was not only Ronnie Harrison's first snow, but also his first snow storm. Poor guy!

Ronnie Harrison Jr. attempting to clean the snow off his truck this morning -- Welcome to Cleveland! @Browns @Rharr_15 @Greedy



(--️ Greedy Williams ig)pic.twitter.com/teN2Wf3k7P — Everything Cleveland (@EverythingCLE_) December 1, 2020

This was, without a doubt, the craziest thing to happen.

