Superfan Has Seen Bohemian Rhapsody 80 Times

Bohemian Rhapsody is an amazing movie, I think that's something we can all agree on. And some of us probably saw it more than once. But this woman from England is giving us all a run for our money- she has seen Bohemian Rhapsody more than 80 times, which equals almost $600 spent on the movie!

Annie is the superfan who has seen the movie so many times and she said that she just really wanted the critics to pay attention because Rami Malek's performance was so phenomenal. She said she had never heard of Malek before but now that she's seen him play Freddie Mercury so many times in Bohemian Rhapsody, she is absolutely head over heels for him.

Since the Oscars are on Sunday and Malek is predicted to take home the gold, I wonder how Annie will outdo herself if he wins. Maybe she'll buy 100 copies of the blu ray? We'll just have to wairt and see what she has up her sleeve!