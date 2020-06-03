A Woman's Car Malfunctioned While Driving On I-77

A North Carolina woman was driving to Ohio when all of a sudden, her car malfunctioned.

She had cruise control set to 73, but when a car merged in front of her, she realized that her brakes were no longer working. And even though she had turned off cruise control, she continued to accelerate.

Now you're probably thinking that she should've just pulled on her emergency brake (which she did, thanks to the help of a 911 dispatcher), but when you are accelerating on the highway like that, you're probably not thinking clearly and really panicking.

The woman said all she could think about were her children.

Luckily the woman walked away okay (just really shaken up), so there were no injuries or damage.

But she did say that she probably won't be driving for a long time.