Women Stuck In The Bushes Was Not A First Time Thing For The Iron Bowl

December 2, 2019
Alanna Crummie
Bo Nix #10 of the Auburn Tigers reacts as he rushes for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide

Kevin C. Cox / Staff

This past weekend was unlike any weekend- it was RIVALRY WEEKEND. Ohio State vs Michigan. Browns vs Steelers. Aurburn vs Alabama. Women vs Hedges

After the incredible upset win over Alabama at the Iron Bowl, fans began storming the field to celebrate. But what awaited fans at the bottom of their seats? Hedges. And unfortunately for a few women this weekend, they fell right into those hedges and became instant viral sensations. 

But this is not the first time this has happened! A woman did the same exact thing after Auburn beat Alabama at the 2017 matchup

The internet reactions to this 2019 incident are hilarious. I honestly don't know what was going on their heads. Did they think the hedges were solid enough to walk on? Did they just land in weird spots that weren't as easy to get out of? And most importantly, wasn't there some easier way to rush the field without having to jump into the hedges at all?

