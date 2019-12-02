Women Stuck In The Bushes Was Not A First Time Thing For The Iron Bowl

This past weekend was unlike any weekend- it was RIVALRY WEEKEND. Ohio State vs Michigan. Browns vs Steelers. Aurburn vs Alabama. Women vs Hedges?

After the incredible upset win over Alabama at the Iron Bowl, fans began storming the field to celebrate. But what awaited fans at the bottom of their seats? Hedges. And unfortunately for a few women this weekend, they fell right into those hedges and became instant viral sensations.

Somebody help this lady pic.twitter.com/3kdsOU8tRn — PMO Productions-- (@PMO_Productions) December 1, 2019

But this is not the first time this has happened! A woman did the same exact thing after Auburn beat Alabama at the 2017 matchup.

Auburn rushed the field after beating Alabama...well, most of Auburn rushed the field #IronBowl pic.twitter.com/8JO392to3q — FL (@FLfins1) November 26, 2017

The internet reactions to this 2019 incident are hilarious. I honestly don't know what was going on their heads. Did they think the hedges were solid enough to walk on? Did they just land in weird spots that weren't as easy to get out of? And most importantly, wasn't there some easier way to rush the field without having to jump into the hedges at all?

RIP to this woman, eaten alive by the hedge monster pic.twitter.com/dwiNbdLtfv — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 1, 2019

Auburn fans vs. the hedges is actually Alabama’s greatest rivalry. pic.twitter.com/QJja1yIgAm — Matt “The Ostrich” Mitchell (@ALostrich) December 1, 2019