Allman Brothers Heritage Carries On With The Allman Betts Band

The year 2019 will mark the 50th anniversary of the formation of the Allman Brothers Band, one of the most beloved musical outfits ever. The legacy of the band, its players, and their music is all but assured. It's fitting then, that the sons of original members Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts will add another chapter to that legacy with the formation of the Allman Betts Band, featuring guitarists Devon Allman and Duane Betts.

For the past year or so, the two men have played together under the banner of The Devon Allman Project with special guest Duane Betts. Now, along with a talented array of other musicians as The Allman Betts Band, they'll release a new album in the spring of 2019 and follow it with an extensive tour. (see itinerary below)

In addition to their own original (and solo) music, the band plans to feature works by The Allman Brothers Band and solo material from the canon of Gregg Allman. In addition to Allman and Betts, the band includes Berry Oakley Jr., the son of the Allman's original bassist, and one-time Allmans member (and touring pianist for The Rolling Stones) Chuck Leavell.

Related: Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover Hendrix, Allman Brothers

Before they consolidate forces, though, Messrs: Allman & Betts will continue to tour as The Devon Allman Project with special guest Duane Betts, and will be performing through February before they change the band name.

The Devon Allman Project with special guest Duane Betts

Dec 2 | Phoenix, AZ @ Music Instrument Museum Theater

Dec 4 | Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Dec 6 | Hermosa Beach, CA @ Saint Rocke

Dec 7 | Ramona, CA @ Ramona Mainstage

Dec 8 | San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore (Allman Family Revival)

Dec 9 | Jackson, CA @ Jackson Rancheria

Dec 11 | Bend, OR @ Tower Theatre

Dec 12 | Boise, ID @ The Olympic

Dec 13 | Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

Dec 14 | Jackson Hole, WY @ The Mangy Moose

Dec 15 | Vail, CO @ Vail Snow Days with Shakey Graves

Dec 16 | Greeley, CO @ Moxi Theater

Dec 26 | St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

Dec 27 | Nashville, TN @ Exit In

Dec 28 | New Orleans, LA @ Tipitinas

Dec 29 | Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Dec 30 | Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

Dec 31 | Macon, GA @ Grand Opera House with special guest Berry Oakley Jr.

Jan 20-24 | Runaway Bay, Jamaica @ Gov’t Mule’s Island Exodus with Gov’t Mule, Lukas Nelson & Ron Holloway

Jan 28 | Park City, UT @ The Cabin (Devon & Duane acoustic @ Sundance Festival)

Feb 14-18 | Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Rock Legends Cruise VI with Roger Daltrey and Buddy Guy

Feb 20 | Stuart, FL @ Lyric Theater

Feb 21 | Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

Feb 22 | Ocala, FL @ Reilly Arts Center

Feb 23 | Ormond Beach, FL @ The Pavilion at Destination Daytona

Feb 24 | Clearwater, FL @ Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival

Feb 25 – March 1 | Tampa, FL @ Keepin’ The Blues Alive w/ Joe Bonamassa and Kenny Wayne Shepherd

The Allman Betts Band

Mar 28 | Torrington, CT @ Warner Theatre

Mar 29 | Plymouth, NH @ Flying Monkey PAC

Mar 30 | Plattsburgh, NY @ The Strand Theater

Apr 4 | Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Apr 5 | Stowe, VT @ Spruce Peak PAC

Apr 6 | Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre

Apr 11 | Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts

Apr 12 | Newton, NJ @ Newton Theater

Apr 13 | Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theater

Jun 29 | New Martinsville, WV @ Back Home Festival

Sep 1 | Lakeville, PA @ Cove Haven Southern Rock Festival