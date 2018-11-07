Allman Brothers Heritage Carries On With The Allman Betts Band
By: KANE-O!
The year 2019 will mark the 50th anniversary of the formation of the Allman Brothers Band, one of the most beloved musical outfits ever. The legacy of the band, its players, and their music is all but assured. It's fitting then, that the sons of original members Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts will add another chapter to that legacy with the formation of the Allman Betts Band, featuring guitarists Devon Allman and Duane Betts.
For the past year or so, the two men have played together under the banner of The Devon Allman Project with special guest Duane Betts. Now, along with a talented array of other musicians as The Allman Betts Band, they'll release a new album in the spring of 2019 and follow it with an extensive tour. (see itinerary below)
In addition to their own original (and solo) music, the band plans to feature works by The Allman Brothers Band and solo material from the canon of Gregg Allman. In addition to Allman and Betts, the band includes Berry Oakley Jr., the son of the Allman's original bassist, and one-time Allmans member (and touring pianist for The Rolling Stones) Chuck Leavell.
Related: Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover Hendrix, Allman Brothers
Before they consolidate forces, though, Messrs: Allman & Betts will continue to tour as The Devon Allman Project with special guest Duane Betts, and will be performing through February before they change the band name.
The Devon Allman Project with special guest Duane Betts
Dec 2 | Phoenix, AZ @ Music Instrument Museum Theater
Dec 4 | Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Dec 6 | Hermosa Beach, CA @ Saint Rocke
Dec 7 | Ramona, CA @ Ramona Mainstage
Dec 8 | San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore (Allman Family Revival)
Dec 9 | Jackson, CA @ Jackson Rancheria
Dec 11 | Bend, OR @ Tower Theatre
Dec 12 | Boise, ID @ The Olympic
Dec 13 | Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
Dec 14 | Jackson Hole, WY @ The Mangy Moose
Dec 15 | Vail, CO @ Vail Snow Days with Shakey Graves
Dec 16 | Greeley, CO @ Moxi Theater
Dec 26 | St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
Dec 27 | Nashville, TN @ Exit In
Dec 28 | New Orleans, LA @ Tipitinas
Dec 29 | Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
Dec 30 | Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
Dec 31 | Macon, GA @ Grand Opera House with special guest Berry Oakley Jr.
Jan 20-24 | Runaway Bay, Jamaica @ Gov’t Mule’s Island Exodus with Gov’t Mule, Lukas Nelson & Ron Holloway
Jan 28 | Park City, UT @ The Cabin (Devon & Duane acoustic @ Sundance Festival)
Feb 14-18 | Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Rock Legends Cruise VI with Roger Daltrey and Buddy Guy
Feb 20 | Stuart, FL @ Lyric Theater
Feb 21 | Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
Feb 22 | Ocala, FL @ Reilly Arts Center
Feb 23 | Ormond Beach, FL @ The Pavilion at Destination Daytona
Feb 24 | Clearwater, FL @ Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival
Feb 25 – March 1 | Tampa, FL @ Keepin’ The Blues Alive w/ Joe Bonamassa and Kenny Wayne Shepherd
The Allman Betts Band
Mar 28 | Torrington, CT @ Warner Theatre
Mar 29 | Plymouth, NH @ Flying Monkey PAC
Mar 30 | Plattsburgh, NY @ The Strand Theater
Apr 4 | Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
Apr 5 | Stowe, VT @ Spruce Peak PAC
Apr 6 | Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre
Apr 11 | Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts
Apr 12 | Newton, NJ @ Newton Theater
Apr 13 | Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theater
Jun 29 | New Martinsville, WV @ Back Home Festival
Sep 1 | Lakeville, PA @ Cove Haven Southern Rock Festival