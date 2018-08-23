The Daily Cut: Creedence Clearwater Revival "Up Around The Bend"

Video of Creedence Clearwater Revival: Up Around The Bend

ALBUM: Cosmo's Factory

YEAR: 1970

WRITER: John Fogerty

LYRICS: There's a place up ahead and I'm goin' just as fast as my feet can fly Come away, come away if you're goin', leave the sinkin' ship behind.Come on the risin' wind, we're goin' up around the bend. Ooh! Bring a song and a smile for the banjo, better get while the gettin's good, Hitch a ride to the end of the highway where the neons turn to wood. Oooh! You can ponder perpetual motion, fix your mind on a crystal day, Always time for a good conversation, there's an ear for what you say. Yeah! Oooh! Catch a ride to the end of the highway and we'll meet by the big red tree, There's a place up ahead and I'm goin', come along, come along with me. Yeah! Do do doo do...