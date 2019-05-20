Browns Notes: Austin Corbett on RG spot, “If I don’t get the starting job, it’s my fault”

Rocky River, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – John Dorsey’s blockbuster trade for Odell Beckham Jr. was an eye opener for Austin Corbett.

And it had little to do with acquiring Beckham.

Landing the star receiver along with Pro Bowl defensive end Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants cost the Browns their reliable starting right guard – veteran Kevin Zeitler – thus opening the door for Corbett to slide into the starting five after spending his rookie season without a position and basically riding the bench.

“There’s a spot open. I’ve got a chance to go win this,” Corbett said Monday at the 20th annual Browns Foundation golf outing at Westwood Country Club. “Freddie and Dorsey have been real clear that it’s not going to be given to me by any means. That’s not who I am. That’s not who I want to be. I don’t want to be given anything in life, and so, it’s a really great opportunity to go earn a starting position in the National Football League.”

Watching Zeitler get traded was a reality check for the Nevada product.

“It’s kind of weird in the sense of you find out it’s a business,” Corbett said. “Kevin’s a good friend and a real good player. [I] Learned a lot from him last year.”

Corbett appeared in 11 games as a rookie with one start – as an extra lineman Oct. 17 against Baltimore. That was his role as a rookie in addition to working on the field goal protect team.

He’s being counted on to do much more in 2019.

“I just have to go and show and prove them right, that this is why they drafted me,” Corbett said. “I’ve got to go make it happen. It’s all on me. There’s no one else. If I don’t get the starting job, it’s my fault.”

Cleaning up – The Browns hoped they’d be able to improve the speed and production from their linebackers this offseason, and they may have found a way to do it without replacing their starters outside of releasing Jamie Collins in February.

By upgrading the defensive line.

The additions of Vernon along with Sheldon Richardson should not only help Larry Ogunjobi and Myles Garrett make impact plays but Schobert and Christian Kirksey too.

“You can see how invaluable those [defensive linemen] are going to be just to wrecking offensive game plans,” Schobert said in an interview with Adam ‘The Bull’ on 92.3 The Fan Monday. “You double OV, you've got Myles. You triple Myles, you've got Sheldon and Larry inside. Try to double one of them, the guys on the edge are going to win.

“It's going to be insane. As long as everybody can stay healthy, I can see a lot of sacks and a lot of disrupted plays for us linebackers to kind of come in and clean up the scraps behind.”

The Browns drafted Schobert 99th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft and he made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2017 but his first two seasons saw the Browns win one game out of 32. This past year brought serious hope to him after the team finished 7-8-1 and they are now the favorites to win the AFC North and end a 16-year playoff drought.

“It's real exciting, it's cool to be a part of this team,” Schobert said. “The level of talent we have...since I've been here, we haven't had this much talent. So it's just a matter of getting everybody to gel. 2019 should be a heck of a year.”

Several teams reportedly called the Browns about Schobert this offseason, but he remains in Cleveland and that has him somewhat relieved.

“You can’t really get too caught up in social media stuff if you’re in this business,” Schobert said. “I’m still here. As long as I’m on the Browns, I’m going to be all-in on the Browns. You’re going to stay around as long as you produce.”

For the kids – Monday’s golf outing helped raise funds for the Browns Foundation, which has focused on several education initiatives, including addressing chronic absenteeism, in recent years.

Browns owner Dee Haslam announced Monday that their goal is to expand the program, which has been successful in Cleveland and other northeast Ohio schools, statewide.

The foundation, which has raised over $3 million since 1999 and supports education, youth football and the 'Give10' innitiative, has also helped fund the installation of at least seven multipurpose athletic fields throughout northeast Ohio with plans to install more.