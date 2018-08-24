Check Out The Baby Rhino Born At The Cleveland Zoo

Zoo officials announced yesterday that a Lulu, an eastern black rhino, was born to Inge, her 25 year-old-mother, who now has four children. The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has been focusing on securing a future for wildlife and they are staying committed to that mission, considering this is the second rhino born this year alone. The birth of Lulu is incredible because there are barely 700 eastern black rhinos in the WORLD.

Unfortunately, you will not be able to see Mom or Baby Lulu for a while, as they are going to build their bond and relationship, so they will not be available for viewing in your upcoming trip to the zoo. But you can look at the pictures the zoo tweeted to get your baby rhino fix for now!