Baker Mayfield throws shade at Hue Jackson in FOX NFL pregame appearance

January 22, 2019
Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Baker Mayfield made a surprise appearance on the FOX NFL Sunday pregame show prior to the NFC championship game.

The Browns’ rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft appeared in a 2-minute skit with Cooper Manning, brother of NFL stars Eli and Peyton Manning, in a segment called the ‘Manning hour, featuring Baking with Baker.’

Manning and Manning traded barbs with each other but the one that stood out was Mayfield taking a shot at former head coach Hue Jackson, who was fired midway through the season.

"Yeah, anything is better than Hue... I mean you," Mayfield said.

Watch the skit in its entirety below. 

Last week Mayfield appeared on the Late Late Show with James Corden' s 'Nuzzle Waaa' segment.

