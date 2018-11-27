Baker Mayfield calls Hue Jackson “fake” in response to criticism

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Baker Mayfield had no interest in wasting much time on a reunion with Hue Jackson Sunday and on Monday he fired back at criticism directed at him for it.

Mayfield, who shook Jackson’s hand but avoided hugging the former head coach of the Browns and current special assistant for the Bengals following Cleveland’s 35-20 victory, explained why after the game.

“I didn’t feel like talking,” Mayfield, who cordially shook Jackson's hand before the game but walked away quickly, said.

“I don’t know. Left Cleveland, goes down to Cincinnati, I don’t know. It’s just somebody that was in our locker room, asking for us to play for him and then goes to a different team we play twice a year. Everybody can have their spin on it but that’s how I feel.”

Monday on ESPN’s ‘First Take,’ Damion Woody criticized Mayfield for throwing shade at Jackson.

“Baker Mayfield needs to grow up,” Woody said. “You’re dealing with grown men. Things happen in pro football. You can get fired, go to other teams. Players get cut. They go to rivals. It happens all the time. Coach gets fired, he decides to pick up another job, available job that Marvin Lewis obviously reached out to him about. And what I find funny about this whole thing, Baker Mayfield, didn’t he go from Texas Tech to Oklahoma? You went from Texas Tech to Oklahoma – two teams in the Big 12, but you want to argue, you want to talk about that? You went from one rival to another in the same conference.

“He’s balling these last couple of weeks or whatever, but this whole comment just shows how immature he is. He needs to grow up.”

The network posted a video of Woody’s comments on their official Instagram account and Mayfield responded in the comments to it.

“Not even comparable. ….I didn’t lose 30+ games be fake and then do that …I wasn’t going to have a scholarship. Good try though buddy.”

Mayfield’s brother, Matt, also fired back at Woody in defense of Baker on the Instagram post.

“@damionwoody there are about 10 people who know the truth of what happened at Tech behind the scenes and you damn sure aren’t one of them… Being a ‘grown man’ means not having to fake a friendship or respect for someone that a) didn’t have your back and b) was both uniquely and statistically bad at their job.”

Mayfield threw for 258 yards and four touchdown passes in the win – the second straight for the Browns.

Since Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley were fired, Mayfield has completed 71.5 percent of his passes for 771 yards with nine touchdowns and just one interception.