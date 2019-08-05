Browns Camp Notes: The Orange and Brown scrimmage

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Freddie Kitchens didn’t change much up for the Orange and Brown scrimmage Saturday night.

Other than 10 times the number of fans watching and the venue, it was just another afternoon of work for Kitchens and the Browns as they continue preparations for the most highly anticipated season in over a decade.

“I thought these guys did a great job of staying in the moment and competing,” Kitchens said. “We were sloppy at times and all that, but let me tell you, this group that we have, they are going to compete. If we will compete every day and every snap, we will have a chance.”

Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown to tight end Pharaoh Brown, tight end David Njoku caught another TD, Myles Garrett could’ve planted Mayfield multiple times, Drew Stanton threw a score to Rashard Higgins and Greg Joseph drilled a 51-yard field goal to cap an eight-play drive.

“Any time you step on this field it needs to be a different type of energy,” Mayfield said of getting to work at the stadium. “We felt that today.”

It wasn’t a perfect afternoon for Mayfield and the first-team offense.

Mayfield had a nice 16-yard run on a roll out to the left, completed a 19-yard pass over the middle to Odell Beckham Jr., who made himself at home by barking with fans, but the drive eventually stalled leading to Joseph’s long kick.

Another series fizzled with a four-and out. Cornerback Terrance Mitchell broke up a sideline pass to Jarvis Landry on first down and Mayfield was unable to convert a throw to Landry on fourth down.

“We have a long way to go execution-wise,” Mayfield said.

Kicking update – Greg Joseph made all five of his tries, including a long of 48 in the field goal 11-on-11 series. Austin Seibert went 3-for-5. He had back-to-back misses from 43 and 46 which drew a few boo birds.

In addition to Joseph’s 51-yarder, Seibert ended the practice with a 38-yard kick right down the middle.

While it appears that Joseph is clearly in the lead, Kitchens declined to pick a leader in the competition.

“We will evaluate that. We are a long way from that,” Kitchens said. “We truly are. What if the next one comes out tomorrow and the other one misses them all and the other one makes them? We are just strictly day by day until we have to decide.”

Right guard rotation continues – The rotation at right guard continues as the Browns have yet to have back-to-back practices with the same player at the position with the first team offense.

Saturday was Eric Kush’s turn and Mayfield isn’t worried about the competition having any negative effects leading into the season.

“Greg Robinson was not playing until weeks into the season last year,” Mayfield said. “Whatever group we decide is the final one is going to be a great one because they are going to show how resilient they are. Stuff happens along the way in the season. Guys getting reps with the first team is not a bad thing right now. Rotating in and just knowing what is expected and the standards.”

Local addition – The Browns signed defensive tackle Tracy Sprinkle on Saturday.

The name might look familiar, and it should. Sprinkle is an Elyria, Ohio native that starred at Elyria High School and Ohio State.

To make room, cornerback Jermaine Ponder was waived.

New digs – The Browns locker room at FirstEnergy Stadium got a makeover this offseason including new lockers, lighting and carpet.

“We just felt it was time for an upgrade,” Browns executive vice president JW Johnson told 92.3 The Fan after the scrimmage. “We put new carpet in there, new lockers, some better lighting and opened it up a little bit so it’s got a little more flow. I think the guys like it. I asked Myles and he said, ‘hey it looks good.’ So we’re not totally done yet but by the time the season starts it’ll be ready to go, but it was nice to give it a little bit of a facelift.”

For the kids – The Browns say they sold 37,686 tickets to the Orange & Brown Scrimmage Saturday meaning the team raised at least $188,430 which goes towards the Cleveland Browns Foundation’s Get 2 School, Stay in the Game! Program which focuses on eliminating chronic absenteeism for kids.

“I wanted to tell you how proud I am of the support that we had today because all these proceeds go to something our organization really believes in,” Kitchens said, “The ‘Get 2 School’ program, and 100 percent from the ticket sales goes to that and this a tremendous start for that.”

The team will continue to donate all stadium Pro Shop proceeds to the Cleveland Browns Foundation as well which they began doing in 2017.

Injury report – RB Trayone Gray (calf-NFI), WR Damion Ratley (hamstring), RB Duke Johnson (hamstring), DB Donnie Lewis Jr. (foot), DE Genard Avery (ankle), DE Olivier Vernon (hamstring), CB Tavierre Thomas (hamstring), TE Demetrius Harris (concussion), TE Seth DeValve (concussion), LB Adarius Taylor (concussion), DT Brian Price (concussion), CB Phillip Gaines (neck) and DT Sheldon Richardson (abdomen) did not practice.

Up next – No practice Sunday. Camp resumes Monday with practice from 10:30am-12:30 p.m.