Browns notes: Baker Mayfield to donate proceeds from GoFundMe for fine to Providence House

Cleveland, OH – Quarterback Baker Mayfield plans to donate the proceeds from a GoFundMe account set up by Browns fans to pay his fine from Week 16 to charity instead.

Mayfield responded on Twitter to the fundraiser in which he said all proceeds would not go towards paying his fine but instead would be donated to Providence House.

This isn’t actually for the fine... All money raised will go to a great cause in @provhouseCLE. Help our city out!! https://t.co/GFhI1ty7Hn — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 2, 2019

Mayfield helped Providence House, whose mission is to protect at-risk children and support families through crisis, strengthening communities to end child abuse and neglect, raise over $100,000 just weeks earlier at a fundraiser held at FirstEnergy Stadium that included auctioning off dinners with him and his fiancé.

Mayfield was fined $10,026 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct related to a touchdown celebration with offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens in the second quarter of a 26-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 23.

Mayfield appeared to make a lewd gesture as he ran towards Kitchens on the sideline following a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darren Fells with 7:12 remaining in the second quarter.

As of Wednesday afternoon, just under $3,500 had been raised.

Hue gotta be kidding – the Cincinnati Bengals will interview special assistant and former Browns head coach Hue Jackson for their head coaching vacancy Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Jackson went 3-36-1 in 2 ½ seasons with the Browns as head coach before being fired on Oct. 29, 2017. The Browns went 5-3 without him down the stretch.

Marvin Lewis, who was fired Monday after 16 seasons, hired Jackson 2 weeks after the Browns fired him.

Lewis has recommended Jackson as his successor to the organization.

Jackson is also a candidate to become the Minnesota Vikings new offensive coordinator and reunite with head coach Mike Zimmer according to CBS Sports' NFL insider Jason LaCanfora.

Futures deals – The Browns signed 9 players to reserve/futures deals on Wednesday – DL Daniel Ekuale, OL Kyle Friend, DB Robert Jackson, DL Devaroe Lawrence, RB Devante Mays, DB Lenzy Pipkins, OL Brad Seaton, DB Tigie Sankoh and WR Daniel Williams.

All 9 players were members of the team’s practice squad this past season.

Sankoh was assigned to the team during training camp as part of the NFL's International Player Development Program.