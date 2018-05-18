Baker Mayfield explains why Hard Knocks could be good for Browns

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – With the announcement that the Cleveland Browns will be this year’s feature team on HBO’s Hard Knocks it’s fair to question what impact it could have on the team.

History is not kind to teams that have appeared on the show. Over the last 4 years, 2 coaches have been fired and only five of the 12 teams that have appeared on the series made the playoffs.

Baker Mayfield, this year’s No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, believes the show could be a good thing for the Browns.

“For me looking at it, and us as a team, I’d say it can be good if you handle it right,” Mayfield said Thursday afternoon in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan. “I’ll just say that. If you think about it as a way to get on camera and try to show off or do certain things and handle it the wrong way then that can be very negative, it can be a distraction. But if you use it as a sense of, ‘OK, I got to block out everything else and just focus on playing ball,’ then that can be a great thing for us.”

There’s no question that the cameras will be on Mayfield during camp, but he already has experience dealing with a production crew following his every move after appearing in the ‘Behind Baker’ series leading up to the NFL Draft.

“They will have cameras everywhere,” Mayfield said. “I’m looking forward to it. I know my family is probably looking forward to it as well to be able to see practice and what’s going on because they won’t be able to see it first hand in person.”

The pre-draft docuseries

“I did that to show the behind the scenes stuff but also that when it comes to business, I can always flip the switch,” Mayfield said. “I know when to turn it on and go to work.”

Between Mayfield, coming off a winless season, Josh Gordon, Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers’ second year, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' 'colorful' personality and Hue Jackson trying to show he's the right coach for the Browns, there will be plenty of stars and storylines to watch in August.

Williams and Jackson have been on the show before – Jackson with the Bengals in 2013, Williams with the Rams in 2016.

“’Hard Knocks’ wouldn’t be there if we weren’t 0-16 last year,” Mayfield said. “We’re working towards never having that situation ever again and I’m looking forward to being the start of something new in Cleveland.”

The premiere of the Browns on Hard Knocks is scheduled for Aug. 7 at 10 p.m. on HBO.