Baker Mayfield interviewed in ice bath by Kevin Hart

Jeff Thomas-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield continues to shine in the national spotlight following his rookie season.

The latest chapter was Mayfield appearing on the latest episode of "Cold as Balls" with comedian Kevin Hart.

Mayfield recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS and was featured in the NFL's Super Bowl commercial for the league's 100th anniversary.

In that commercial, Mayfield appeared along side New England quarterback Tom Brady.

See the interview with Kevin Hart here.